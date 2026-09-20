Free State police spokesperson Mahlomola Kareli laid to rest

Free State police spokesperson Mahlomola Kareli has been laid to rest in Kroonstad. Speaking at the funeral, police spokesperson Sinah Mpakane says Kareli was a dedicated officer who served as a bridge between the police, the media, and communities.

She says Kareli joined the SAPS in 2008 and moved to provincial communications in 2014, where he became a familiar voice.

Kareli passed away on the 9th of September following ill health.

He leaves behind his wife, daughter, and son. Mpakane has noted Kareli’s professionalism, discipline, and commitment to his work.

“He was a bridge between the community and the police. He was giving the community updates on the arrest, court proceedings, and sentencing of the criminals. Oh, who is going to fill up these big shoes that intertaker left behind? He was very respectful,” says Mpakane. –Reporting by Lebohang Motshweneng —