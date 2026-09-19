Hlabisa to present IFP’s 2026 LGE manifesto in KwaMashu on Sunday

Thousands of Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) supporters are expected to gather at the Kwamashu’s Princess Magogo Stadium in Durban on Sunday for the launch of the party’s 2026 local government election (LGE) manifesto.

Party President Velenkosini Hlabisa is expected to present the IFP’s offering to voters, which he has indicated will focus on practical solutions to challenges such as infrastructure collapse, poor service delivery and financial mismanagement in the country’s municipalities.

He is also expected to announce mayoral candidates for the country’s eight metros as well as strategic municipalities.

The party hopes to increase its electoral haul in the upcoming polls, having garnered just over six percent of the vote nationally in the 2021 local elections and a little over 26 percent of the vote in its stronghold of KwaZulu-Natal.

It is expected to face fierce battle in that province from the newly established, highly popular uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party as well as traditional opponents such as the African National Congress (ANC) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).