Ashley Mama announced as Al Jama-ah’s Johannesburg Mayor candidate

Political party Al Jama-ah has announced Ashley Mama as its candidate for Mayor of the City of Johannesburg ahead of the 4 November local government elections.

Mama has previously held leadership positions in the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) and Young Communist League, including serving as ANCYL Zone 5 Roodepoort chairperson and ANCYL Ward 97 chairperson.

The party says his campaign will focus on service delivery, local government accountability, economic development, job creation and community safety.

Al Jama-ah President Ganief Hendricks says Mama brings experience in community engagement and economic development to the party’s Johannesburg campaign