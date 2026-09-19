24-year-old fatally shot on the Cape Flats

A 24-year-old man has been fatally shot in Elsies River on the Cape Flats.

Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg says officers were called out to the scene of the shooting Friday night in Clarke’s Estate.

“Upon arrival on the scene they found a 24-year-old male who sustained multiple gunshots wounds to his body. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. According to reports, a red Chevrolet vehicle drove up to the victim and one of the occupants got out of the vehicle and opened fire before fleeing the scene. The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.”

Meanwhile, a man and a woman have been arrested on gun-related charges in two separate incidents at Paarl in the Boland.

Police say a woman was apprehended in Paarl-East for the possession of an unlicensed firearm, after officers acted on a tip-off.

Police spokesperson Thembakazi Mpendukana says further investigations led them to another dwelling where they seized a firearm

and apprehended a suspect.

Both suspects are due to appear in the Paarl Magistrate’s Court once charged.

Western Cape police say illegal firearms remain a major driver of violent crime in the province.