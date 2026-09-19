ATM calls for reinstatement of death penalty in SA

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) says it wants the death penalty reinstated in South Africa.

Speaking at the party’s provincial rally in Bloemfontein, Free State Chairperson Tommy Ancell says tougher action is needed to address killings and other injustices.

Ancell says the ATM also wants changes to the education system and greater opportunities for people struggling to find employment.

WATCH | The African Transformation Movement is today holding a provincial rally in Mangaung, where it is expected to announce its mayoral candidates. pic.twitter.com/Bh93VXHkZz — SABC News (@SABCNews) September 19, 2026

Free State mayoral candidates were also unveiled.

He says the party wants to focus on long-term solutions that will enable communities to become self-reliant.

“The number of people that kill other people does not represent the entire population; the number of people being killed and speaking does not represent the entire society. As ATM will not be making slogans and hashtags because we want to trend, everyone now is jumping on the band where you are, no, to kill a woman, not to read this. But nobody’s taking any action in that regard. What action is needed? That is the fundamental question that needs to be answered. For what action should be taken when we see all of these injustices?”

LGE 2026 | ATM Mangaung rally sets tone for its election campaign in the Free State: