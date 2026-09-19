EFF and Ngizwe Mchunu supporters clash in Inanda

A confrontation has once again broken out between Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and Ngizwe Mchunu supporters at Inanda north of Durban.

It’s believed Mchunu’s group was setting up the stage for their music event at Dube Village when they were allegedly confronted by a group of EFF supporters.

The EFF is holding its provincial manifesto launch in Inanda with party leader Julius Malema to deliver the keynote address.

The EFF believes Mchunu recently decided to stage his event in the same area as its rally to deliberately provoke the party.

EFF spokesperson Mazwi Blose says Mchunu does not have a permit for the event and vowed to prevent it from going ahead.

“We cannot allow this gathering because it’s just a diversion of what they want to do. These people want to mobilise against our event; they want to block our buses, and they even want to block the commander-in-chief from arriving at the stadium because this is the only route that he can use to enter the stadium. So that is why we are here with our bodies to defend the organization and make sure there’s no Ngizwe Mchunu, even if that is going to happen.”

EFF vs Mchunu | Rival events heighten tensions across Inanda today:

Meanwhile, on Friday the two sides clashed while the EFF was mobilising support for its rally, resulting in shots being fired and several people being assaulted.

This Saturday, a strong police contingent has been deployed amid the latest flaring of clashes as the two sides proceed with their events.

Earlier this morning, Ngizwe Mchunu denied that his event was organized to deliberately disrupt the EFF’s manifesto launch.

He insists his event is going ahead, saying both sides need to respect each other to avoid any further escalation.

“We followed all the protocols with the councillor Mfeka. We are here, and they told us the stadium is available because it is not going to be a big thing. It’s going to be a low-risk event where people are gathered to pray.”

EFF vs Mchunu | Tensions escalate ahead of EFF manifesto launch in KZN: