Ramaphosa extends Madlanga Commission’s final report to January

President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended the deadline for the Madlanga Commission‘s final report to 25 January 2027.

The Commission was expected to submit its final report by 16 November.

The Commission commenced with public hearings on the 17th of September in 2025.

Commission spokesperson Jeremy Michels says the extension will allow the Commission to process additional evidence, including testimony from experts who have made recommendations related to its terms of reference.

Meanwhile, the Madlanga Commission has welcomed the final extension of its deadline to submit its final report until January next year. The commission was given an extension until the 16th of November, before the latest extension was granted. The inquiry was established by President Cyril Ramaphosa after KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi made serious allegations about political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system in July 2025.

Michaels says, “The judicial commission of inquiry into criminality, political interference, and corruption in the criminal justice system, commonly known as the Madlanga Commission, welcomes the final extension of the commission’s deadline, announced by the presidency this morning. This extension to the 25th of January 2027 will allow the commission to hear outstanding testimony and write the final report.”

VIDEO | President grants final extension to the Madlanga Commission to 25 January 2027: