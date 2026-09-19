Mnangagwa vows to maintain Zimbabwe’s natural resource policies

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa says his administration will not reverse its policies of turning its natural wealth into opportunities for its people.

Mnangagwa highlighted that the export of Africa’s first consignment of locally processed lithium sulphate by his country marked a significant step in the journey of beneficiating minerals on the continent, creating jobs and keeping more value within the country.

Mnangagwa made the remarks while addressing the 2026 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Moment.

“Additionally, we are harnessing our abundant natural resources to promote value addition and beneficiation at source. This should ultimately drive the realisation of the SDG agenda. The deliberate policies being championed by my administration are creating and broadening new opportunities for prosperity and ensuring that our country’s wealth delivers sustainable benefits to communities and the economy as a whole.