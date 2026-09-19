Golden Arrow bus fares to increase by 4.5%

Golden Arrow Bus Services is set to increase certain cash fares by an average of 4.5%, effective from the 28th of this month.

The company says the increase will not affect Gold Card multi-journey tickets and most peak cash fares.

Spokesperson, Bronwen Dyke-Beyer, says the adjustment is due to sustained increases in the cost of operating bus services, including fuel and maintenance.

“The fare adjustment will apply primarily to off-peak cash fares those are cash fares mainly paid on the bus between 8am and 4pm daily, with increases only affecting selected peak cash fares. There will be no increase to any Gold Card multi-journey tickets, ensuring that passengers who purchase their rides up front continue to pay the same fares. Golden Arrow has deliberately limited the adjustment to selected cash fares to minimise the impact on passengers, particularly those who depend on public transport during peak periods for essential journeys to work, school and other daily commitments.”