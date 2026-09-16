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Ad Hoc Committee meeting unable to proceed due to quorum

  • Ad Hoc Committee Chairperson Soviet Lekganyane.
  • Image Credits :
  • SABC NEWS
Mkhokheli Bandla

Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee probing allegations of criminal infiltration, corruption and political interference in the justice system has suffered yet another setback.

Wednesday’s meeting could not proceed after the committee failed to reach a quorum, despite already missing its September deadline and being granted another extension until the 30th of October.

The committee is expected to reconvene on Monday next week, with Chairperson Soviet Lekganyane warning that proceeding without enough members would be deeply concerning, given the seriousness of the allegations before it.

The committee’s work includes finalising a draft report which, once completed, must be sent to people and institutions implicated in its findings for their response before it can be considered for adoption.

Lekganyane says, “We need that quorum in this meeting. If we continue with a meeting of the Ad Hoc Committee, of a very important committee where matters of public concern have been raised, matters which have the potential to threaten our democracy, that threaten lives of our people, and can potentially delegitimise us as a state, and we do not have a quorum. It will be a very, very worrisome exercise if we can consciously decide to go into an exercise like that one.”

 

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