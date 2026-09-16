President Ramaphosa booked off due to ill health: Presidency

President Cyril Ramaphosa has been booked off from public engagements due to ill health.
The President, who returned from the BRICS Summit in India on Monday, has been advised by his medical team to rest and recover.
The Presidency says where possible, respective ministers will represent the scheduled public engagements.
PRESIDENT RAMAPHOSA BOOKED OFF FROM PUBLIC ENGAGEMENTS
The Presidency wishes to advise that, due to ill health, President @CyrilRamaphosa is currently booked off from public engagements.
President Ramaphosa, who returned from the BRICS Summit in India on Monday, has been…
— The Presidency 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) September 16, 2026