Over 5 000 candidates disqualified from contesting LGE: Mamabolo

Electoral Commission’s (IEC) Chief Electoral Officer Sy Mamabolo says over 136 000 candidates are set to contest 10 500 municipal seats in the November 4th polls.

Thousands of candidates submitted their nominations before the deadline on the 28th of last month.

Mamabolo says however just over 5 000 candidates have been disqualified, with the full list of qualifying candidates to be published later Wednesday.

He has been addressing a media briefing in Centurion.

“So, following the conclusion of the statutory reviews which included confirmation that all contestants had paid the applicable deposits, and that all candidates were properly nominated, 5096 candidates have been disqualified. An unprecedented 136 790 candidates have satisfied the statutory requirements to contest throughout the country.”