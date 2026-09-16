Kekana claims police forced entry into his home when he was arrested

Accused number one in the attempted murder trial against Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and four others claims police forcefully gained entry into his property without his consent on the day he was arrested for the alleged murder of Vereeniging-based engineer, Armand Swart.

Musa Kekana is being cross-examined by the state in a trial within a trial in the High Court in Johannesburg.

He is fighting to have evidence obtained against him deemed inadmissible in court, accusing police of having acted rogue on the day of his arrest in 2024.

He’s being cross examined by state prosecutor, Elize Le Roux.

“So, I would imagine that Sekhubela immediately sent because they want to enter the premises and you don’t have the key with you, so he immediately sent for a vehicle. Like I explained when Sekhubela said I must open and I said I didn’t have the keys he then instructed a police officer to go fetch the keys and instructed another police officer to manually open the gate.”