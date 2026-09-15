Judgment in Mbalula, Dlamini-Zuma defamation case reserved

Judgment in the defamation case between ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula and ANC NEC member Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has been reserved by the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.

Mbalula is challenging claims by Dlamini-Zuma that he used money to secure his position during the 2022 ANC Elective Conference.

Mbalula has since dismissed the allegations and requested Dlamini-Zuma to retract them.

Dlamini-Zuma stands by her utterance that Mbalula used money to gain his position at the ANC’s 2022 elective conference.

Mbalula’s legal representative says the former Home Affairs Minister has no shred of evidence to back up her claims.

Dlamini-Zuma remains resolute, submitting ANC member Mandla Sibiya’s affidavit to support her claims of vote-buying.

Her lawyer, Advocate Muzi Sikhakhane, has called for a full-blown trial to reveal the truth.

Sikhakhane also dismissed the urgency of Mbalula’s application.

Sikhakhane says it’s too late for Dlamini-Zuma to retract her statement.