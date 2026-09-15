NPA withdraws all charges against Masemola

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has withdrawn all charges against suspended National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola following a review ordered by National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Advocate Andy Mothibi.

BREAKING NEWS | National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Advocate Andy Mothibi has issued a formal instruction that charges against National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola be withdrawn. pic.twitter.com/IPGwodz5xb — SABC News (@SABCNews) September 15, 2026

The NDPP found that there were no reasonable prospects of a successful prosecution after considering the investigation, the Case Assessment Panel’s report and an independent Senior Counsel’s opinion.

The decision was made in terms of the NDPP’s constitutional and statutory powers to intervene where NPA policy directives have not been properly applied.

The NPA has indicated that the matter will be reported for further scrutiny to determine whether there was any misconduct in the assessment, enrolment and handling of the case.

Masemola was initially charged and arrested by the Independent Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) for alleged violations of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA), relating to concerns over compliance with public finance regulations.