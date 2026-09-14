Operation Shanela yields over 2 000 arrests in Limpopo

Police in Limpopo have arrested 2 234 suspects for various offences during the ongoing high-density Operation Shanela conducted across the province.

They also seized 13 firearms and 40 dangerous weapons.

These operations were conducted from Monday 7 September until Sunday 13 September in collaboration with other law-enforcement agencies and relevant stakeholders.

Police say they achieved significant successes during the operations, “while demonstrating the continued commitment to combat crime and safeguard the citizens of the province.”

The operations included patrols, stop-and-search operations, roadblocks, vehicle checkpoints, crime prevention operations, drug and liquor control operations, compliance inspections, tracing operations, and other activities aimed at preventing and combating crime.