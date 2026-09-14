ANC, IEC candidate list issue heads to Electoral Court on Tuesday

The African National Congress (ANC) and the Electoral Commission (IEC) will battle it out at the Electoral Court over candidate nominations on Tuesday afternoon.

The party says a technical glitch in the IEC’s system prevented the submission of some its councillor candidate lists for the November 4 local government polls before the 5pm deadline last month.

It says the names were captured but were not submitted due to the IEC’s technical problems.

Earlier, ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula said their case is not an attack on the electoral body but a matter of law.

“The ANC more than any other organisation in this country argued for it, negotiated it and built it. Through seven elections, national elections and six local elections, the ANC has accepted any substantive result the commission has declared including the results of 2024 which took from this movement the majority it had held for 30 years.”

