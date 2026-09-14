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Strait of Hormuz sees dramatic drop in commercial shipping

  • Drone view of oil tanker HELGA berthed at one of Iraq's southern offshore oil terminals near Basra, as it prepares to load crude oil, becoming the second vessel to arrive since the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, April 24, 2026.
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
Ditaba Tsotetsi

Global energy supply is facing fresh pressure as shipping through the Strait of Hormuz falls sharply, while Saudi Arabia has temporarily shut a key oil pipeline after a drone attack.

There are also concerns about the success of the Houthi’s offensive in Yemen.

The developments come as diplomatic efforts involving Iran and Gulf states stall.

Commodity vessel going through the Strait falling to single digits per day over the weekend.

That compares with a 10-day average of 14 vessels.

And is far below the roughly 125 large commercial vessels that typically passed through the Strait each day before the Iran war began in February.

The waterway is a critical global energy route, handling about a fifth of the world’s daily crude oil and liquefied natural gas supplies.

The developments come as a planned meeting between Iran and Gulf states was postponed.

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