Creecy has failed to match her words with action: NTA

The National Taxi Alliance (NTA) has criticised Transport Minister Barbara Creecy, alleging that she has failed to deliver meaningful relief to the minibus taxi industry.

NTA spokesperson Theo Malele says Creecy assumed her current role amid expectations that she would address the long-standing concerns including exclusion, financial distress and unequal treatment in the industry.

Malele says taxi operators instead have received more promises and speeches while the economic foundations of the industry continue to collapse.

He says the NTA will embark on a national protest if government continues to delay responding to their demands.

“The verdict on the Minister’s performance is now unavoidable: she has failed to match her words with action. An industry being crushed between unaffordable costs and unaffordable fares. The minibus taxi industry is trapped in an impossible economic position. The NTA demands the introduction of a targeted fuel rebate for qualifying minibus taxi operators for a minimum period of 12 months while broader economic and public-transport reforms are finalised. If government again chooses delay over delivery, the NTA will begin consultations and mobilisation for a lawful national protest march.”