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Learner fatally shot at school in KwaNdengezi, KZN

  • School where the shooting occurred
  • Image Credits :
  • Zanele Buthelezi

Police have launched a manhunt after a 19-year-old learner was shot and killed inside school premises in KwaNdengezi on the west of Durban.

It is alleged the victim and the suspect were seen entering the school premises together when the suspect shot the victim several times.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda, “Police in KwaNdengezi have opened a case of murder after a 19-year-old learner was shot and killed inside school premises in KwaNdengezi on Monday, 14 September 2026. It is alleged that the victim and the suspect were seen entering the school premises together when the suspect shot the victim several times and the victim was declared dead at the scene. The suspect, who was wearing the same school uniform, fled the scene. The motive for the killing remains under investigation.”

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