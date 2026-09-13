No new sardine mortality reports, investigations continue: DFFE

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE), says they have received no new sardine mortality reports and investigations into the widespread mortalities continue. Thousands of sardines washed up on the Cape’s West Coast in late July, prompting authorities to conduct testing.

Reports confirmed the presence of pilchard herpesvirus (PHV) in the fish. Departmental spokesperson, Zolile Nqayi, says the reports subsequently extended along the southern Cape to Gqeberha by the end of August. Then to the East London area and the northern Wild Coast, including the coastline between Port St Johns and Mbotyi Beach in KwaZulu-Natal by the beggining of this month.

Nqayi says although similar strandings were reported at Walvis Bay’s Langstrand, Swakopmund and Henties Bay in Namibia, the reports cannot be conclusively linked to the South African event until laboratory comparisons have been completed.

He says monitoring is continuing and the event cannot yet be regarded as concluded.

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