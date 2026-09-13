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Man detained after unlawful access to Parliamentary precinct

FILE | Parliament's National Council of Provinces (NCOP) Building.
  • FILE | Parliament's National Council of Provinces (NCOP) Building.
  • Image Credits :
  • X@ParliamentofRSA
SABC News

Parliamentary Protection Services have handed a man to police after he unlawfully entered the Parliamentary precinct.

The man, who apparently spent the night inside the Parliamentary building, was found in the early hours of Friday.

The security breach did not disrupt Parliamentary operations.

Parliament’s spokesperson, Moloto Mothapo, says, “The trespassing incident did not disrupt parliamentary operations. Parliament takes any unauthorised access to its precinct seriously and continues to maintain appropriate security measures to safeguard the institution.”

Related video | Parliament Fire | To what extent are government buildings secured and insured?: Prof Kwandiwe Kondlo

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