Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

SA facilitates return of Zimbabwean and Nigerian foreign nationals

FILE | South African flag.
  • FILE | South African flag.
  • Image Credits :
  • Freepik
SABC News

Government says it has facilitated the return of over two hundred of foreign nationals who had gathered at the Zimbabwean Consulate in Johannesburg.

A total of 194 Zimbabwean nationals, including 101 minors, were processed and departed for Zimbabwe on Friday.

Separately, 56 Nigerian nationals, including 21 minors, were processed with the assistance of the Nigerian Embassy.

William Baloyi is the deputy government spokesperson, “Government continues to work with the relevant authorities and stakeholders to facilitate an orderly repatriation and deportation; safe and humane process in accordance with applicable laws and established procedures.”

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News