SA facilitates return of Zimbabwean and Nigerian foreign nationals

Government says it has facilitated the return of over two hundred of foreign nationals who had gathered at the Zimbabwean Consulate in Johannesburg.

A total of 194 Zimbabwean nationals, including 101 minors, were processed and departed for Zimbabwe on Friday.

Separately, 56 Nigerian nationals, including 21 minors, were processed with the assistance of the Nigerian Embassy.

William Baloyi is the deputy government spokesperson, “Government continues to work with the relevant authorities and stakeholders to facilitate an orderly repatriation and deportation; safe and humane process in accordance with applicable laws and established procedures.”