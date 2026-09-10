NUM vows to save as many jobs as possible at Sibanye-Stillwater

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) has vowed to save as many jobs as it can following the closure of Sibanye-Stillwater’s Kwezi mine shaft near Rustenburg, in the North West.

Sibanye earlier this week announced that it would enter into consultations under Section 189A of the Labour Relations Act with organised labour and affected non-unionised employees regarding the proposed restructuring of its Kwezi shaft, which could see over 1 000 workers retrenched.

NUM Rustenburg Regional Chairperson, July Radibe says over 300 miners have so far been transferred to work at different mines within the province.

“The objective of that process (Section 189A) is to save as many jobs as we can. And what brings comfort to our table as NUM is that Sibanye is not only having the Kwezi operation in Rustenburg, but they have also got a lot of operations in Rustenburg where core transfers can be made in terms of us saving jobs. So, to date we are now talking of a figure of 780, others have already been transferred to other operations. So, we are having comfort that we will thrive and make sure that we save as many jobs as we can.”