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Third suspect linked to DJ Warras murder in court on Friday

  • Hlengiwe Buthelezi was hiding out in KZN.
  • Image Credits :
  • SABC NEWS
SABC News

A third suspect arrested in the murder of Warrick “DJ Warras” Stock is expected to appear before the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Forty-year-old Hlengiwe Buthelezi was wanted in connection with the alleged conspiracy to commit murder and murder of the popular DJ who was shot and killed in the Johannesburg CBD in December last year.

Another murder accused, Mozambican national Joaquim Armando Pacula pleaded guilty to the charges and is currently serving 25 years in prison.

The State in the DJ Warras murder case alleges that Buthelezi forwarded DJ Warras’s car particulars and that of the DJ’s partner to Victor Majola, the alleged mastermind in the murder case.

Buthelezi is said to be Majola’s girlfriend.

Majola is currently in custody.

Buthelezi was arrested on Wednesday in Msinga in KwaZulu-Natal where she had been hiding.

She was then handed over to Gauteng police. – Reporting by Zine Buthelezi

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