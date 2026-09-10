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KZN police confirm three fatally shot in Cato Manor

  • [FILE] A crime scene where a shooting happened.
  • Image Credits :
  • X | @SAPoliceService
SABC

KwaZulu Natal police have confirmed that three people have been shot dead in Cato Manor in Durban.

Police say they weren’t involved in the shootings.

Updates on this story as they become available.

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