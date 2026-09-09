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MKP removes eThekwini mayoral candidate from her position

  • MK Party supporters
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  • X | @MkhontoweSizwex
SABC News

uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party’s eThekwini Municipality mayoral candidate Zandile Hlophe-Mkhwanazi has been removed from her position.

This comes after MKP alleged that she and the party’s National Party Liaison Committee member, Sibonelo Maphumulo manipulated the candidate lists submitted to the IEC last two weeks ago.

Party President Jacob Zuma has ordered an investigation into the matter and went on to disband the presidential task team.

The decision comes after some party members raised concerns that candidates that were duly nominated had been removed from the list.

Meanwhile, Apostle Mxolisi Phakathi is the new Mayoral Candidate of the eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality.

MK Party says it will leave no stones unturned in uncovering what really happened.

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