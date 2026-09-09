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Third suspect arrested for alleged involvement in DJ Warras murder

  • File image | Slain Warrick Stock who was popularly known as 'DJ Warras'.
  • Image Credits :
  • Metro FM
Chriselda Lewis

SABC NEWS has learned that a third suspect has been arrested in the murder of Warrick “DJ Warras” Stock.

The 40-year-old woman was wanted for alleged conspiracy to commit murder and murder of the popular DJ who was shot and killed in the Johannesburg CBD in December last year.

The suspect allegedly forwarded DJ Warras’s car particulars and that of the DJ’s partner to murder co-accused Victor Majola.

The suspect is believed to be Majola’s girlfriend.

Majola is alleged to have orchestrated Warras’s murder.

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