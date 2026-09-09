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Suspects in precious metal possession case to appear in Gauteng court

  • A precious metal weighing machine.
  • Image Credits :
  • SA Police
Sashin Naidoo

Nine suspects arrested for illegal possession and dealing of precious metals, are expected to appear before the Edenvale Magistrate’s Court, east of Johannesburg, on Thursday.

The suspects aged between 20 and 56 were arrested on Friday last week following an intelligence driven operation regarding a foreign national allegedly trading in unwrought gold dust and nuggets sourced from illegal miners.

The suspects were arrested at a property in Greenstone, east of Johannesburg.

Hawks’ spokesperson Thatohatsi Mavimbela says, “Upon entering the property, officers detained two females and seven males. A thorough search of the premises uncovered approximately 20 kilograms of palladium, 11 kilograms of osmium, and specialised machinery used to process unwrought gold. The total estimated value of the seized minerals and equipment stands at R23 million.”

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