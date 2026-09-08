Hlabisa welcomes municipalities signing Code for Ethical Leadership

One-hundred out of the 257 municipalities across the country have reaffirmed their commitment to principled governance by signing up to a Code for Ethical Leadership in Local Government.

This is ahead of November 4th elections.

CoGTA Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa has welcomed the move, describing it as a positive development in efforts to ensure good governance.

” We are promoting two things, professionalization of our councils but we have learned that people can be professionally qualified but lack ethics. There are criminal processes that if councillors deliberately disobey what is right to do, the public is allowed even to go and open a case against them.”

Meanwhile, last week Hlabisa said he will approach National Treasury and Cabinet for urgent financial support, to assist the cash-strapped Ditsobotla Local Municipality in Lichtenburg.

Hlabisa made the commitment during a follow-up visit at the North West municipality, which was placed under national intervention.

This after persistent governance failures, financial mismanagement and service delivery issues.

Hlabisa said he will seek Cabinet approval to fast-track resources, including a R30-million allocation that was due to the municipality but was not gazetted because of technical issues