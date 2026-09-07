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Ntuli orders investigation after info leak to targeted businesses

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli speaking at a government event.
  • KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli
  • Image Credits :
  • Facebook-KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government
Celumusa Zulu

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli has ordered an investigation into a botched law enforcement operation due to an information leak.

The operation would have targeted businesses that allegedly employed around 400 undocumented migrants at Mandeni in the north coast of the province.

The raid involving the SAPS, the Employment and Labour Department as well as officials from the Home Affairs Department targeted major factories in the Isithebe Industrial Zone.

Ntuli says his office will partner with law enforcement to track down the source of the leak.

“We want to know what really happened. We want to know in fact who leaked the information. I know that the police it’s their work, they know how to follow up on that one and they will also share the information on what might have happened. Who really leaked the information. Also, our office will have to analyse who did they engage, so that we can put the dots together so that we’ll avoid in the future to have a conversation or give information to wrong people.”

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