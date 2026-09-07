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Erasmus make two changes for fourth All Blacks test

Springbok coach, Rassie Erasmus
  • Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus.
  • Image Credits :
  • X | @Springboks
SABC News

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus’ approach for the fourth test of the Greatest Rivalry Series against the All Blacks in Baltimore in the US on Saturday has not wavered.

He again made minimal changes to his match-day 23, largely sticking to the squad that won two of the first three tests.

The return of fullback Damian Willemse in place of the injured Cheslin Kolbe and scrumhalf Morne van der Berg starting with Cobus Reinach moving to the bench, are the only two changes to the squad that beat the All Blacks at the FNB Stadium in Soweto last Saturday.

He says the reason for his consistency in selection is because he and the team are still striving for consistency in performance.

He hopes to achieve that at the neutral venue this weekend.

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