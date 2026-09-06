Witkoff ‘feels good’ about peace talks as US envoys make Kyiv visit

US envoy Steve Witkoff said on Sunday that he felt ‘good’ about peace talks in both Moscow and Kyiv, adding that the US hoped to find a diplomatic solution to the war, which is now in its fifth year.

Witkoff made the comments during a news conference held with fellow US envoy Jared Kushner, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

The US envoys were for the first time in Kyiv for talks with Zelenskiy as diplomatic efforts to end the war continue.

Kushner and Witkoff travelled from Moscow, where they held three hours of talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday but did not appear to secure a breakthrough in the conflict.

Previous rounds of US-mediated peace talks encouraged by President Donald Trump, who campaigned on a promise to quickly end the war, have yielded few results. He suggested on Friday that the US had a fresh proposal, though he did not elaborate.