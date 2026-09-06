At least 3 dead, 9 rescued after building collapse in Indian capital

At least three person died and nine were rescued from a building collapse site in New Delhi on Sunday (September 6) as rescuers looked for trapped survivors under debris.

“This was a 40-50-year-old building, comprising a basement and five upper floors, and it was used as a PG (paying guest) accommodation.

Repair work was underway in the basement when the incident occurred. So far, six people have been rescued and shifted to hospitals,” Delhi police said in a statement.

The country’s premier All India Institute of Medical Sciences said they received four patients of which two are critical, one was a rescuer who has been discharged, and one was brought dead.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said in a post on social media platform X that every possible effort is being made to safely rescue those trapped and provide immediate assistance to the affected families.