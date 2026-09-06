Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

At least 3 dead, 9 rescued after building collapse in Indian capital

  • National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel watch as debris is lifted, during a rescue operation at the site of a building collapse in New Delhi, India, September 6, 2026. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
Reuters

At least three person died and nine were rescued from a building collapse site in New Delhi on Sunday (September 6) as rescuers looked for trapped survivors under debris.

“This was a 40-50-year-old building, comprising a basement and five upper floors, and it was used as a PG (paying guest) accommodation.

Repair work was underway in the basement when the incident occurred. So far, six people have been rescued and shifted to hospitals,” Delhi police said in a statement.

The country’s premier All India Institute of Medical Sciences said they received four patients of which two are critical, one was a rescuer who has been discharged, and one was brought dead.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said in a post on social media platform X that every possible effort is being made to safely rescue those trapped and provide immediate assistance to the affected families.

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
Preferred Source Follow on Google News