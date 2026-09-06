Dambile secures SA’s only podium finish at Diamond League finals

Commonwealth Games champion Sinesipho Dambile secured South Africa’s only podium finish at the Diamond League finals in Brussels.

The 24-year-old finished second in the men’s 200 metres final last night, with another sub-20-second performance. Dambile finished behind American Kenneth Bednarek with an impressive 19.89 seconds.

The 24-year-old became the first South African to win gold in the event at the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

The Eastern Cape-born athlete delivered and beat Botswana’s superstar Letsile Tebogo for the very first time.

African runners did well in this race, with Zimbabwe’s Makanakaishe Charamba finishing third ahead of Tebogo.

Meanwhile, it was not a good day for Prudence Sekgodiso in the women’s 800 metres.

The race was won by Swiss Audrey Werro, beating Femke Broeders-Bol of the Netherlands by six hundredths of a second.

Sekgodiso finished eighth, more than five seconds behind.