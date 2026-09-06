Gauteng Legislature raises alarm over crime and policing in Honeydew

The Gauteng Legislature Portfolio Committee on Community Safety has expressed serious concern over what it termed the alarming state of policing and the escalating levels of serious crime within the Honeydew policing precinct in Johannesburg.

This follows the committee’s oversight visit to the Honeydew police station this past week.

The station is ranked as the worst-performing police station in Gauteng and the 4th worst-performing station nationally according to the 1st Quarter 2026/27 Crime Statistics.

Committee chairperson Bandile Masuku says they’ve resolved to convene an Imbizo soon to address the scourge of crime in the area.

“The Committee was alarmed by crime trends in that precinct. Murder increased by 11%, sexual offences increased by 22%, while assault with the intent to inflict grievous bodily harm (GBH) increased by a staggering 26% compared to the corresponding period in the previous financial year.”

Masuku adds: “One of the major concerns raised was the prevalence of gangsterism, with community members reporting that young boys, including some of school-going age, are increasingly becoming involved in criminal activities. The Committee was particularly alarmed by reports that these young offenders are allegedly using pangas, knives, and firearms to commit violent crimes.”