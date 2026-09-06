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MP police arrest 5 foreign nationals for Immigration Act violations

  • [FILE] A person in handcuffs following an arrest.
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
SABC

Mpumalanga police have arrested five undocumented foreign nationals, three Mozambicans and two Ethiopians, for contravening the Immigration Act.

The arrests happened during a multidisciplinary operation involving the police and SARS Customs.

Police spokesperson Jabu Ndubane says they also confiscated 910 bags of suspected illegal coal valued at more than R227 000 as well as over 18 000 counterfeit and illicit items.

Ndubane says the police also conducted an operation at several business premises, where 56 shops were raided in Tonga and Block B in Nkomazi.

She says two businesses were closed for non-compliance.

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