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Gauteng Education MEC to give update on 2027 Online Admissions

  • Gauteng Education MEC Lebogang Maile.
  • Image Credits :
  • X| @EducationGP1
Tshepo Phagane

Gauteng Education MEC Lebogang Maile will give an update this Monday following the closure of the 2027 Online Admissions applications for Grades 1 and 8 learners.

The applications opened on August 5 and closed at midnight on Friday.

Maile announced on the 10th of last month that they had already received almost 500 000 applications for the new academic year.

Maile’s spokesperson Onwabile Lubhelwana says the MEC will also outline the next steps in the admissions process.

VIDEO | Gauteng 2027 online admission applications close at midnight – Onwabile Lubhelwana:

 

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