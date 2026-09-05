Springboks make history with back-to-back Test wins over All Blacks

The Springboks have made history by beating New Zealand twice in a Test series on South African soil, defeating the All Blacks 29-24 at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday.

The bragging rights had previously belonged to New Zealand, who won two of the three Tests played in South Africa in 1996.

The All Blacks came out firing from the start and appeared to be taking control of the match.

But Kurt-Lee Arendse’s sixth Test try for the Springboks, and his third against the All Blacks, brought South Africa back into the contest.

The two sides went into half-time locked at 12-all after a late surge from the Springboks, including a penalty try.



