Kubayi appoints Vanara as acting Head of IDAC

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Mmamoloko Kubayi has in consultation with the National Director of Public Prosecutions Advocate Andy Mothibi, appointed Advocate Ntuthuzelo Vanara as the Acting Head of the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) until the position is filled.

This after former IDAC Head, Advocate Andrea Johnson resigned after the institution was rocked by a wave of allegations in its handling of Crime Intelligence matters before the Madlanga Commission.

Vanara, who currently serves at the executive level as Chief Legal Counsel of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), will join the IDAC on secondment basis and assume the responsibilities of the Acting Head of IDAC with immediate effect.