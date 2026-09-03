Khutsong residents call for greater police visibility, safer schools

Residents in Khutsong say they are frustrated by poor service delivery, safety concerns and delays in infrastructure projects.

The concerns were raised during a community imbizo held as part of local government’s integrated service delivery and law enforcement operation.

Residents are demanding action on issues affecting their daily lives.

For residents, the frustrations go beyond delayed projects.

They say poor communication from government has left them without clear answers on when long-awaited infrastructure projects will be completed.

Safety is another major concern, with residents calling for greater police visibility and safer schools.

Their issues were raised directly with government officials during the imbizo.

Gauteng MEC for Infrastructure Development and Property Management Jacob Mamabolo says government is listening to their concerns and will work with the municipality to address infrastructure challenges.

Merafong City Executive Mayor Nozuko Best says the municipality is also committed to addressing the issues raised by residents and improving communication with the community.

But residents say they have heard promises before.

For the Khutsong community, the expectation now is simple, that the concerns raised at the imbizo translate into visible action on the ground. – Reporting by Musa Mhlongo