Two alleged human trafficking victims return to SA from Malawi

The Department of Social Development says two girls who were allegedly victims of human trafficking have endured a traumatic experience.

This after they were taken by a couple, reportedly a Malawian man and a woman from the Eastern Cape.

The two girls aged nine and 15 were found and rescued after their mother and grandmother escaped Malawi back to South Africa and reported the crime to the police.

The girls landed at OR Tambo International Airport in Kempton Park on Thursday.

Minister of Social Development Dina Pule says the two girls were deprived of food and prevented from attending school.

“It’s a South African woman and a Malawian man but the man then befriended the mother of the children, as if he wanted a relationship like that and he gained their trust. He hid the fact that he had a girlfriend or a wife, they only got to know that he had a woman in Malawi. By that time, they had lost everything. The Malawian man promised to assist the girls with money, he then took them to Malawi.”

No arrests have been made yet.

Police say they are working around the clock to track down and arrest those responsible.