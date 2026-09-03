Fire breaks out at well-known Durban restaurant

A fire has broken out at a well-known restaurant on Lilian Ngoyi Road in Durban.

Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances that may have led to the blaze.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area entirely.

It is unclear whether there are any casualties.

Spokesperson for a private ambulance service, Garrith Jamieson says, “Paramedics are currently on the scene of a fire in a railway restaurant on Goya Road and Livingston Road in the Durban city area. Many people will recognise this restaurant that has been open for many years. At this stage, paramedics are assessing the occupants of the restaurant. Further updates are to follow.”