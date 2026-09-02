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SACAA to probe Airlink’s flypast, third application withdrawn

  • Two planes fly over the stadium in Cape Town.
  • Image Credits :
  • SABC NEWS
SABC News

The South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) is investigating the flypast conducted ahead of last weekend’s Springboks and All Blacks rugby match in Cape Town.

SACAA says compliance verifications have also begun after engaging with operator, Airlink and obtaining flight data recordings and other required information.

The regulator says Airlink had submitted three applications for rugby-related flypasts, with the past weekend’s operation being the second.

SACAA adds that planned third flypast for this weekend has been withdrawn by Airlink.

It says the required procedures, including a simulator practice flight and safety briefing, were completed before the operation was approved.

The SACAA says its analysis is ongoing and additional information has been requested from Airlink.

A full report and recommendations will be shared with the operator once the assessment is complete.

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