Madlanga Commission: KZN Hawks Commander Govender to testify publicly

KwaZulu-Natal Hawks commander Deenadayalan “Deena” Govender will have to testify in an open hearing at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

This is according to the commission’s ruling.

Govender had applied to testify in-camera.

The commission says he will not be required to reveal witnesses linked to the investigation into the suspected theft of cocaine at the Hawks’ Port Shepstone offices.

Govender previously told the commission that an associate close to Police Minister Senzo Mchunu had pressured him to falsely implicate KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi in police shootings in the province.