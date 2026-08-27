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FlySafair confirms jet fuel shortage disruptions at OR Tambo airport

Passengers are seen at FlySafair counters at the O.R. Tambo International Airport.
  • Passengers are seen at FlySafair counters at the O.R. Tambo International Airport.
  • Image Credits :
  • X @KatlegoLegodi_
SABC News

Flysafair has confirmed a disruption of services at the OR Tambo International Airport this week as a result of a Jet fuel shortage.

The disruption follows planned maintenance at the Natref refinery.

In a statement, Sasol says the Natref refinery has experienced an unplanned shutdown of a downstream unit, which has impacted its ability to meet its full supply commitments of certain product grades.

Flysafair Spokesperson Kirby Gordon says for now their services are completely protected by contingencies that have been put in place.

He says, “There have been some disruptions to the expected jet fuel supply dynamics at OR Tambo this week, with a number of factors coming into play affecting the various suppliers. For now, FlySafair operations are completely protected by contingencies that we’ve put in place to temporarily increase supply from those suppliers with available fuel, but we continue to monitor things and work with various parties as the situation develops”

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