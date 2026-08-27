UK murder suspect Ndodana Tshuma’s SA firearm case postponed

The case against Zimbabwean-British national Ndodana Tshuma, who is facing a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm, has been postponed to the eighth of September in the Johannesburg Magistrates’ Court.

Tshuma is wanted in the United Kingdom in connection with the alleged murder of his wife, Zandile, and their two daughters, 15-year-old Natalie and five-year-old Nala, last month.

He was arrested in Kensington, Johannesburg, days later, where he was allegedly found in possession of a firearm.

The 45-year-old IT specialist is also expected to appear in another court in connection with the UK’s extradition request.

His lawyer, Chrispin Machingura, says the parties are negotiating a possible section 105 agreement on how the case will proceed.

“Your worship I would say we are in negotiations to try to reach a section 105 agreement. My learned friend has gone ahead of us a little bit, to say it’s already there. So we are limping towards it. So, yes, I need to consult with him to get final instructions on the bit that is missing. Once that is done, then I can come back to court and report back.”

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