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Gauteng health probes allegations of patients bribing officials

  • Stethoscope and file
  • Image Credits :
  • Sasun Bughdaryan on Unsplash
SABC

The Gauteng Department of Health is investigating allegations that some officials may be taking bribes from patients to secure appointments, access patient files, and collect medication from pharmacies without following normal processes.

The department’s spokesperson, Steve Mabona, says they strongly condemn bribery, corruption, and preferential treatment in the public healthcare system.

He says they will investigate this: “The allegations are so serious that we have commenced to investigate the credibility of those allegations and also to understand whether our officials are soliciting or accepting bribes from patients.”

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