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COSATU Congress to decide ANC, SACP support in upcoming LGE

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SABC News

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) says they will chart a way forward on the upcoming November 4th Local Government Elections (LGE), when members gather for their National Congress next month.

This comes as the South African Communist Party (SACP), which is a part of the Tripartite Alliance with COSATU and African National Congress (ANC), has decided to contest in the elections later this year.

COSATU’s Parliamentary Coordinator Matthew Parks says members will provide a mandate for the federation on its stance entering the elections.

“We have a standing resolution to support the ANC going back to our previous Congresses, including for the last elections. We have our next National Congress which decides these things in two weeks’ time. What’s different now is that the SACP is contesting elections. So, we’ve asked affiliates to go and get mandates from members to see what they propose. Do they propose to support one party, both parties, or what is their choice. And so, we’ll hear from affiliates at our Congress in about two weeks’ time. Well, we’re a democratic organisation.”

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