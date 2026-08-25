17 suspects linked to car hijackings arrested in Orange Farm

Police in Gauteng have arrested 17 suspects in Orange Farm, south of Johannesburg, who are part of an alleged syndicate linked to planned car and truck hijackings.

Police say the suspects were allegedly preparing to hijack a truck along the N1 when officers moved in, leading to a shootout in which four suspects were wounded.

Police recovered several firearms, vehicles, a signal-jamming device and items including traffic police uniforms.

Gauteng Police Spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko says the suspects face multiple charges.

“During the operation, police recovered an AK-47 rifle, four pistols, five motor vehicles and a signal-jamming device. Other items seized include traffic police uniforms, reflector jackets, balaclavas, gloves and a cutting-grinder machine. Police have opened cases of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit a crime, possession of unlicensed firearms, possession of traffic uniforms and possession of a signal-jamming device. Additional charges may be added as the investigation progresses. Suspects will appear before the Vereeniging Magistrate’s Court soon.”